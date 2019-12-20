NRC-IRAP Metal Additive Program

Overview

CME’s Canada Makes is administering a program to assist IRAP clients in determining the feasibility of using metal additive manufacturing processes for their own applications.

The advantages of metal additive manufacturing/3d printing are extreme design flexibility and ability to manufacture hollow shapes, ability to have multi-material multilayered structures, ability to make one-off parts without any additional tooling and much more. One of the most promising applications has been manufacturing of custom fixtures and tooling for various manufacturing processes.

Interested in undertaking a feasibility study of metal additive manufacturing for your application and R&D needs? A maximum of $5,000 CAD per project is available towards the cost of a CME Qualified Service Provider (QSP) to design and manufacture your additive metal prototype.

Are you a supplier to an OEM and have a collaborative project to help create a sustainable additive metal manufacturing supply chain for the Canadian manufacturing sector? A maximum of $10,000 CAD per project is available towards the cost of a CME Qualified Service Provider (QSP) to design and manufacture your additive metal prototype.