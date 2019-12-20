NRC-IRAP Metal Additive Program
GOVERNMENT FUNDING AVAILABLE
Interested in trying one of your designs in 3D printing? Not sure on the feasibility or the cost? Limited spots available – program ends March 2020.
Overview
CME’s Canada Makes is administering a program to assist IRAP clients in determining the feasibility of using metal additive manufacturing processes for their own applications.
The advantages of metal additive manufacturing/3d printing are extreme design flexibility and ability to manufacture hollow shapes, ability to have multi-material multilayered structures, ability to make one-off parts without any additional tooling and much more. One of the most promising applications has been manufacturing of custom fixtures and tooling for various manufacturing processes.
Interested in undertaking a feasibility study of metal additive manufacturing for your application and R&D needs? A maximum of $5,000 CAD per project is available towards the cost of a CME Qualified Service Provider (QSP) to design and manufacture your additive metal prototype.
Are you a supplier to an OEM and have a collaborative project to help create a sustainable additive metal manufacturing supply chain for the Canadian manufacturing sector? A maximum of $10,000 CAD per project is available towards the cost of a CME Qualified Service Provider (QSP) to design and manufacture your additive metal prototype.
WHO CAN APPLY
Any small-to-medium sized manufacturer meeting the NRC-IRAP eligibility criteria of this program is encouraged to apply. Projects are assigned to CME’s Metal Additive Manufacturing Qualified Service Providers (QSP’s) who support the design process and build the part. Eligible and approved projects are paid up to the maximum eligible amount by NRC-IRAP through CME’s Canada Makes program.
CONNECT WITH US FOR MORE INFORMATION & FUNDING ELIGIBILITY
FIND YOUR LOCAL NRC-IRAP REPRESENTATIVE
For information on NRC-IRAP or to speak with an Industrial Technology Advisor (ITA), please contact the NRC-IRAP regional office nearest to you
or call our toll-free number: 1-877-994-4727
ABOUT CANADA MAKES
Canada Makes is a national program that supports CME’s mission to help manufacturers grow. Canada Makes facilitates a network of private, public, academic, and nonprofit entities dedicated to promoting the accelerated adoption and development of advanced and additive manufacturing in Canada.