ONTARIO INVESTS IN MANUFACTURING SECTOR TO DRIVE ECONOMIC GROWTH

Toronto, April 26, 2022

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is pleased to extend its service offerings to Ontario’s manufacturing sector through complimentary training and affordable peer-to-peer mentoring as a result of funding received from the Ontario government. The two biggest challenges that are hindering the manufacturing sector’s ability to grow and thrive are supply chain disruptions and labour shortages. Through Lean 101 Training, Women in Manufacturing Leadership Training, Health and Safety Training, and Lean Site Audits, CME’s suite of training services aims to overcome those challenges.

“Across Ontario, more than 300,000 jobs continue to go unfilled every day, costing our province billions in lost productivity,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “This CME program will help workers in the manufacturing sector get the training they need to earn bigger paycheques and help businesses find the skilled workers they need to grow the economy for everyone.”

Available to employees in any manufacturing company in the province at no cost, courses will be offered virtually and in person. These training services are designed to improve manufacturers’ access to specific skills development and peer-to-peer training, as well as help Ontario staff in manufacturing organizations grow as we emerge from the pandemic. This includes improvements to innovation, productivity, safety, and the development of leadership and stronger supply chains.

“Labour and skills shortages are the most pressing issues facing manufacturers today,” said Mathew Wilson, Senior Vice President, Policy, Government Relations, and Ontario Division, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME). “CME’s Ontario Manufacturers’ Platform for Prosperity calls on the government to get manufacturers the workers they need, and to support business scale-up and investment. This government funding is in line with those asks and what CME has been continually advocating for – more support for manufacturers to build the capacity of their workforce and to develop the skills they need to drive economic growth.”

Get Involved

Click here to learn more.

Interested companies can get more information and apply by contacting John.Rodic@cme-mec.ca.