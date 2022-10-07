ONTARIO MANUFACTURERS SUPPORT ACTION TO PRESERVE A RELIABLE ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Toronto, October 7, 2022 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) President & CEO Dennis Darby reacted to the latest recommendations of the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) and the province’s decision to acquire 4,000 MW of new electricity generation and storage resources to meet immediate needs, including the procurement of 1,500 MW of energy storage.

“As we celebrate Manufacturing Day, we must remember that a reliable supply of electricity is paramount to the continued success of our sector. The consequences of burnouts of service interruptions would be too great – damaged equipment, lost productivity, sales, and endangered market share,” said Darby.

“To succeed in the new economy, we cannot be satisfied until our grid is 100% emission-free. As Ontario takes welcome steps to fully utilize existing assets like its Nuclear capacity and Hydroelectric facilities, the province should continue to push for additional development of zero emission electricity on ambitious timelines. CME and its member network will remain partners in developing affordable pathways to a net zero grid within a broader manufacturing strategy,” concluded Darby.