ONTARIO MUST SUPPORT MANUFACTURERS AMIDST U.S. TRADE UNCERTAINTY

TORONTO, JANUARY 16, 2025 – Today, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) submitted its 2025 Budget Submission to the Ontario government. CME President & CEO, Dennis Darby, issued the following statement:

“As Donald J. Trump prepares to take office next week, Ontario manufacturers are bracing for uncertainty and disruption of historic proportion. We urge the provincial government to implement immediate relief measures to protect manufacturing jobs and investment,” said Darby.

These measures include:

Direct, dollar-for-dollar payments to assist manufacturers absorbing costs from any imposed tariffs;

Expanding the Ontario Made Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit to maintain existing manufacturing production mandates and preserve the ability to attract new ones; and

Permanently cutting $1B in regulatory costs, doubling down on Ontario’s commitment to establish a comprehensive ten-year manufacturing plan for competitiveness.

Recent threats of tariffs have already begun to ripple through the sector, with a December survey revealing that 40% of manufacturers are delaying investments, 28% are freezing hiring, and another 28% are seeking new markets.

“Budget 2025 is an opportunity to signal to the investment community that Ontario is firmly committed to long-term competitiveness, even amidst short-term challenges. CME stands ready to collaborate with the Ontario government to ensure a stable and competitive environment for our manufacturing community,” concluded Dennis Darby.