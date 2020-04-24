Rent subsidies: CME calls for relief measures that cover manufacturers

OTTAWA (APRIL 24, 2020) – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is encouraged by the announcement of a 75 per cent rent subsidy to help some small businesses but calls for a similar program that would include manufacturers and other businesses who have been able to operate throughout the crisis and whose rent may be higher due to the nature of their operations. “CME is encouraged that the federal and provincial governments came to an understanding on this important measure to help the small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19.” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME. “But, the job is only partially done, given the narrow eligibility of this program which leaves out many essential businesses.”

“Most manufacturers cannot access this subsidy because manufacturing facilities are larger and their rents greater than the $50 000/month threshold,” added Darby. “Additionally, this program only applies to businesses who have closed their doors or, can show a 70% drop in revenue. Manufacturing is an essential business in the fight against COVID-19 and, therefore, continues to operate at very reduced levels, despite the vast majority of them reporting cash flow issues and difficulties making ends meet. To maximize its positive impact on the economy, the rent subsidy should be expanded to cover essential services like manufacturing that are critical to Canada’s economic revival once we get through the crisis.”

“We are encouraged the Prime Minister mentioned more measures are on the way and we will work with the government to broaden and simplify this important initiative as soon as possible,” stated Darby. “CME calls on the government and the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) to ensure manufacturers can access rent subsidies without red-tape and without delay. ”