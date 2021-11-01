INTRODUCING THE RETRAIN MANITOBA GRANT PROGRAM

Throughout the pandemic, CME Manitoba has continuously aimed to deliver the most updated, relevant and useful information to our members. Now, as we transition to increase our economic recovery efforts, we remain committed to providing you the same level of service. That’s why we are excited to introduce you to the brand-new grant program, Retrain Manitoba , an initiative of YES! Winnipeg and the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

The launch of this new program marks an effort to help retrain workers to adapt to changing business needs, which in turn gives Manitoba organizations a chance to regain footing following the turbulent period we’ve been navigating as a result of the pandemic. As the industry association for Manufacturing in our province, our mission for over 150 years has been to address concerns and provide advocacy for manufacturers across the country. Not only does this program increase accessibility to necessary training, but it also gives those we advocate for a great opportunity to upskill their workers and get ahead.

A friendly reminder that CME is also Canada’s largest facilitator of Lean training, including Yellowbelt, Hoshin Kanri workshops, Leadership Development Programs and more. If part of your training goal is to increase your operational effectiveness or develop your frontline leaders, do not hesitate to reach out to our team. Additionally covered by this program are our signature conferences, Dare to Compete and Embracing Excellence 2022. This means an exciting opportunity to maximize your training efforts to include presentations, tours and workshops, while expanding your network at the same time. For more information about Retrain Manitoba or any of our programs, please contact us at mb.info@cme-mec.ca.