Saskatoon’s Crestline Coach awarded Manufacturer of the Year
REGINA (November 26, 2019) – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) have awarded Saskatoon-based Crestline Coach with the 2019 Saskatchewan Manufacturer of the Year Award.
Presented to Crestline Coach CEO Steve Hoffrogge at CME’s annual Cabinet Ministers’ Dinner, the award goes to manufacturers who exemplify commitment innovation and leadership in the Saskatchewan manufacturing community.
Crestline Coach is a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses. Since 1975, Crestline’s growth has accelerated from three founders from Saskatchewan to more than 250 employees, shipping to more than 33 countries worldwide.
“Crestline is a prime example of the kind of business we want more of in Saskatchewan,” said CME Vice President David MacLean. “Crestline never stops innovating and improving. They care deeply about their community and give generously to local causes. On top of all that, they compete and win in marketplaces around the world. Crestline Coach is a true Saskatchewan success story.”
CME’s annual Cabinet Ministers Dinner brings manufacturers from across the province together to explore ways to grow the manufacturing sector.
“The numbers speak for themselves — the sector directly accounts for more than 6% per cent of provincial GDP, generates more than $17.9 billion in annual output, and accounts for 28,000 jobs. We have a strong manufacturing core, but our manufacturers face strong headwinds in the form of trade uncertainty, rising costs and a long-term labour shortage. Tonight’s event is about exploring those challenges.
ABOUT CME
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.
ABOUT CRESTLINE COACH LTD.
Crestline Coach Ltd. is a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing, and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses. With safety, durability, and innovation at the forefront of their business, Crestline exceeds and inspires today’s industry standards.
Since 1975, Crestline’s growth has accelerated from three founders from Saskatchewan to 250+ diverse employees, shipping to more than 33 countries worldwide. Based in Saskatoon, SK, Crestline is an Employer of Choice proudly fostering a progressive and safe work environment for a diverse group of career-minded employees. Through employee empowerment, training & development, and internal growth opportunity, Crestline maintains an exceptional level of retention, expertise and professionalism within its workforce.
Crestline is proud to have a long history of supporting the local, regional and national communities in which it operates. Crestline demonstrates ongoing commitment to its community, and provides opportunity for its employees to engage and connect, through mentoring & educational partnerships, industry association involvement & special events, and through financial gifts for non-profits and community organizations.
Crestline joined Demers Ambulance and Braun Industries in 2018 creating the second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America.
