Saskatoon’s Crestline Coach awarded Manufacturer of the Year

REGINA (November 26, 2019) – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) have awarded Saskatoon-based Crestline Coach with the 2019 Saskatchewan Manufacturer of the Year Award.

Presented to Crestline Coach CEO Steve Hoffrogge at CME’s annual Cabinet Ministers’ Dinner, the award goes to manufacturers who exemplify commitment innovation and leadership in the Saskatchewan manufacturing community.

Crestline Coach is a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses. Since 1975, Crestline’s growth has accelerated from three founders from Saskatchewan to more than 250 employees, shipping to more than 33 countries worldwide.

“Crestline is a prime example of the kind of business we want more of in Saskatchewan,” said CME Vice President David MacLean. “Crestline never stops innovating and improving. They care deeply about their community and give generously to local causes. On top of all that, they compete and win in marketplaces around the world. Crestline Coach is a true Saskatchewan success story.”

CME’s annual Cabinet Ministers Dinner brings manufacturers from across the province together to explore ways to grow the manufacturing sector.

“The numbers speak for themselves — the sector directly accounts for more than 6% per cent of provincial GDP, generates more than $17.9 billion in annual output, and accounts for 28,000 jobs. We have a strong manufacturing core, but our manufacturers face strong headwinds in the form of trade uncertainty, rising costs and a long-term labour shortage. Tonight’s event is about exploring those challenges.