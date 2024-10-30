STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS REGARDING 2024 FALL ECONOMIC STATEMENT
TORONTO, OCTOBER 30, 2024 – Today, Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) issued the following statement following the release of the 2024 Fall Economic Statement:
“Ontario is rebuilding its manufacturing strength after two lost decades. But to produce more, innovate more, and compete more, we must have the courage to assess our performance against measurable objectives, over the long-term. Today’s Fall Economic Statement does that, with a bold commitment to grow the Ontario manufacturing sector’s GDP by 20% over the next 10 years.
This is a direct response to a decade of CME advocacy and addresses recommendations from the Ontario Advanced Manufacturing Council, which we were proud to contribute to with input from our member companies.
As we look forward to the Budget, we will continue to work with the government on keeping momentum and implementing the conditions of our success. With the U.S. gearing up to go to the polls, Ontario needs to maintain an all-government agenda for prosperity, double-down on red tape reduction and lead instead of reacting.”
About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.