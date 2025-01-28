STATEMENT FROM VINCENT CARON, VICE PRESIDENT, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS ON THE 2025 ONTARIO ELECTION

TORONTO, JANUARY 28, 2025 – Today, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) sent a letter and a questionnaire to all Ontario party leaders, challenging them to outline clear and actionable strategies to safeguard Ontario’s manufacturing sector and protect local jobs ahead of the provincial election on February 27th.

“With President Trump’s renewed threats of punitive tariffs on Canadian imports, Ontario manufacturers are facing an urgent crisis that could drastically reshape our economic future,” said Vincent Caron, Vice President Ontario Government Relations and Member Advocacy for CME. “As the election nears, this is not the time for vague promises. Manufacturers need concrete solutions that will bolster our competitiveness, secure investments, and support our workforce.”

To gauge how Ontario party leaders plan to navigate these challenges, address potential tariffs, and deliver a long-term manufacturing strategy, CME will publicly grade party responses to our manufacturing strategy questionnaire during a virtual event on February 21, 2025.

“We know all parties care about our economic future, but actions speak louder than words. It’s time for all parties to show their work,” concluded Caron.