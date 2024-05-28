Statement by CME on the Passage of Bill C-58 by the House of Commons
Ottawa, May 28, 2024 – Canadian manufacturers are extremely disappointed that Members of Parliament have again voted in favour of Bill C-58, legislation banning replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces. If passed by the Senate, the legislation will disrupt the delicate balance that exists in Canada’s collective bargaining system and lead to more costly supply chain disruptions that impact the livelihoods of Canadian manufacturers and their workers.
On the heels of last year’s damaging strikes at BC ports and the St. Lawrence Seaway, Canadian manufacturers and their workers are currently facing the threat of a Canada-wide rail stoppage from strikes at Canadian National (CN) Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC). Members of Parliament should be focused on trying to reduce these costly disruptions, not passing a bill that will further damage the stability of Canadian supply chains and Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner.
About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.
