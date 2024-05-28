Statement by CME on the Passage of Bill C-58 by the House of Commons

Ottawa, May 28, 2024 – Canadian manufacturers are extremely disappointed that Members of Parliament have again voted in favour of Bill C-58, legislation banning replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces. If passed by the Senate, the legislation will disrupt the delicate balance that exists in Canada’s collective bargaining system and lead to more costly supply chain disruptions that impact the livelihoods of Canadian manufacturers and their workers.

On the heels of last year’s damaging strikes at BC ports and the St. Lawrence Seaway, Canadian manufacturers and their workers are currently facing the threat of a Canada-wide rail stoppage from strikes at Canadian National (CN) Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC). Members of Parliament should be focused on trying to reduce these costly disruptions, not passing a bill that will further damage the stability of Canadian supply chains and Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner.