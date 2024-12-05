STATEMENT FROM CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS ON THE ONGOING CANADA POST STRIKE

OTTAWA, DECEMBER 5, 2024

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is deeply concerned about the ongoing work stoppage at Canada Post, which plays an important role in the supply chains of many manufacturers across the country.

In the wake of other unprecedented supply chain challenges, stability and reliability have never been more important for the manufacturing sector. After three weeks of disruption, the strike has created unnecessary financial and operational pressures for many manufacturers. This strike must be resolved without delay.

CME calls on the government to take action to restore this important service. Greater supply chain stability is crucial for the success of Canadian manufacturers and the economy as a whole.