STATEMENT FROM CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS ON THE ONGOING CANADA POST STRIKE
OTTAWA, DECEMBER 5, 2024
Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is deeply concerned about the ongoing work stoppage at Canada Post, which plays an important role in the supply chains of many manufacturers across the country.
In the wake of other unprecedented supply chain challenges, stability and reliability have never been more important for the manufacturing sector. After three weeks of disruption, the strike has created unnecessary financial and operational pressures for many manufacturers. This strike must be resolved without delay.
CME calls on the government to take action to restore this important service. Greater supply chain stability is crucial for the success of Canadian manufacturers and the economy as a whole.
About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.