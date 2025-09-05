Statement from Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters regarding new federal measures to support Canada’s strategic industries

OTTAWA, September 5, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) welcomes today’s announcements by the Prime Minister to support Canada’s industrial economy. Manufacturing has been among the hardest hit by U.S. tariff actions, and these measures represent a necessary step toward stabilizing the sector. As a strategic industry that employs over 1.8 million well-paid workers across the country, manufacturing is key driver or exports, and innovation and productivity – and is essential to Canada’s long-term economic resilience and sovereignty.

Reskilling

CME applauds the federal commitment to retrain 50,000 workers. To succeed, this program must prioritize employer-led, on-the-job training and reduce barriers for manufacturers seeking to retain and upskill their workforce. CME has extensive experience delivering sector-based training solutions and currently partners with manufacturers nationwide to build practical, work-integrated training programs that meet real-world needs. We welcome the opportunity to work with the federal government to deliver urgently needed support to Canadian workers.

Strategic Response Fund

The $5 billion Strategic Response Fund offers a promising mechanism to help manufacturers retool, diversify, and stay globally competitive. But success will hinge on speed and flexibility. This fund cannot be weighed down by red tape and lengthy approvals. CME calls on the government to deliver fast, practical assistance that strengthens domestic production and supply chains.

Buy Canadian Policy

CME has long urged the federal government to pursue a more robust Buy Canadian policy. We are cautiously optimistic about the new commitment requiring federal agencies and Crown corporations to prioritize Canadian-made goods. However, we recognize there are significant barriers to creating a truly national procurement policy. If implemented effectively, this initiative could be a critical step toward bolstering domestic supply chains, building industrial resilience, and supporting Canadian jobs. We look forward to working with government to ensure the policy is rolled out efficiently and with minimal administrative burden.

Federal Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate

CME also welcomes the government’s decision to suspend the federal EV mandate for 2026. The policy was unrealistic and out of step with market realities. We will engage fully in the 60-day review and will urge the government to repeal the mandate altogether in favour of a more workable, industry-informed approach.

CME urges the government to move quickly to implement these measures in close consultation with manufacturers to ensure they are practical, timely, and truly responsive to the needs of Canada’s industrial economy.