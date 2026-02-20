Statement from Dennis Darby, President and CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters regarding the Supreme Court ruling on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs
“CME welcomes today’s Supreme Court decision invalidating the use of emergency powers by the U.S administration to impose broad-based tariffs. Predictable, rules-based trade is essential for manufacturers on both sides of the border.
At the same time, this ruling is unlikely to materially change conditions for most Canadian manufacturers. Key sectors such as autos, steel and aluminum remain subject to other U.S. trade measures, and uncertainty continues to weigh on investment decisions across North America.
The best outcome for Canadian and U.S. manufacturers, and for the workers and communities they support, is a productive renewal of the CUSMA agreement that strengthens North American competitiveness and puts an end to recurring trade disruptions. Our manufacturing sectors are deeply integrated, and policies that add friction only weaken our collective ability to compete globally.”
About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
From the first industrial boom in Canada, CME has advocated for and represented member interests. 150 years strong, CME has earned an extensive and effective track record of working for and with leading companies nationwide. More than 85 per cent of CME’s members are SMEs and collectively account for an estimated 82 per cent of total manufacturing production and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.
For more information
Julie Fortier
National Director, Communications
Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
(613) 324-4209
Julie.Fortier@cme-mec.ca