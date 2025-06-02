Statement from Dennis Darby, President and CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, regarding U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminum

OTTAWA, June 2, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) strongly condemns the U.S. administration’s unjustified and reckless announcement that it intends to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Increased tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum have no economic or security justification, will cause direct harm to U.S. manufacturers, and will put thousands of Canadian jobs at risk.

If the United States proceeds with this action, CME urges the federal government to act swiftly to protect Canadian steel and aluminum producers and their employees. That includes deploying targeted support for affected manufacturers and considering proportionate retaliatory measures.

As in past instances of trade retaliation, we urge the government to remain flexible in its approach, designing countermeasures to minimize negative impacts on Canadian companies, workers, and consumers wherever possible.

CME encourages all members not currently sourcing metals domestically to explore re-shoring opportunities leveraging available government support programs. For more information on resources to help adjust production lines and diversity market strategies, visit CME’s Tariff Information Hub.

CME will continue working closely with government and industry partners to ensure Canadian manufacturers have the support they need in the face of this harmful and unnecessary action by the U.S.