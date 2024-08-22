STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS FOLLOWING THE FEDERAL INTERVENTION TO RESTART RAIL SERVICES
OTTAWA, AUGUST 22, 2024 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) applauds the federal government’s decision today to send the national rail dispute to binding arbitration. Manufacturers are calling on the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to order a resumption of rail service as soon as possible.
We are pleased the government has responded to our calls to intervene and protect the public interest by exercising the Minister of Labour’s authorities under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code. The wind down of rail services over the last several days culminating in the full stoppage this morning has inflicted significant supply chain and operational challenges for manufacturers across the country – issues that will take days if not weeks to resolve. A prolonged stoppage would have imposed enormous costs on Canadian business and workers.
About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.
For more information
Jane Taber
Vice President, Public Affairs
NATIONAL Public Relations
902-209-9512 | jtaber@national.ca