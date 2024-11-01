STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS, ON THE IMPENDING BC PORTS LABOUR DISRUPTION
OTTAWA,NOVEMBER 1, 2024 –Manufacturers are deeply concerned about the impending labour disruption at BC ports set to begin Monday at 9 a.m. PT. The disruption would halt cargo operations across the province’s ports, a supply chain disruption that will harm Canadian manufacturers and their workers.
The situation is particularly troubling given recent events including the ongoing disruptions at the Port of Montreal, the recent Canada-wide rail stoppage and last summer’s 13-day strike at BC ports that froze billions in trade. A CME survey of manufacturers found that the 2023 BC ports strike cost manufacturers an average of $207,000 per day.
Ports are vital to the flow of manufactured goods and CME is calling on the government to work with all parties to ensure the continued operation of this critical infrastructure. Action is necessary to prevent a prolonged disruption that would further destabilize the national economy and undermine Canada’s reputation as a reliable trade partner.
