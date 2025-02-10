STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS ON THE IMPOSITION OF STEEL AND ALUMINIUM TARIFFS

OTTAWA, FEBRUARY 10, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) condemns the U.S. administration’s unjustified decision to impose new tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium from Canada. This decision is yet another move that significantly undermines one of the most successful economic partnerships in the world.

Steel and aluminium products are deeply integrated into the manufacturing supply chains of both countries. Between 2020 and 2024, Canada exported an average of $10.6 billion in iron and steel to the U.S. annually, representing nearly 25 per cent of total U.S. imports. Over the same period, Canada’s aluminum exports to the U.S. averaged $14.2 billion per year, accounting for approximately 40 per cent of total U.S. imports.

The proposed tariff measures will harm consumers, businesses and workers on both sides of the border.

CME urges the federal government to take decisive retaliatory action, and to ensure that strong, responsive support mechanisms are put in place for affected manufacturers.

CME will continue to advocate vigorously on both sides of the border to protect Canadian manufacturers and work with governments to try and find permanent solutions to preserve the Canadian and U.S. relationship.

