STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS, ON THE PORT OF MONTREAL AND BC PORTS LABOUR DISRUPTIONS
OTTAWA,NOVEMBER 11, 2024
“Unprecedented, simultaneous labour disruptions at the Port of Montreal and BC ports are causing severe harm to Canadian manufacturers, workers, and consumers. The manufacturing impacts cannot be overstated, nor can the threat of repeat supply chain disruptions to our country’s reputation as a reliable trading partner.
The federal government must act to end these stoppages. Canadian manufacturers and the communities they support cannot continue to bear the brunt of supply chain disruptions beyond their control. We need the government to restore stability at our ports and ensure that goods flow reliably—our economy and credibility depend on it.”
-Dennis Darby, President & CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
