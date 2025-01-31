STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS ON THE POTENTIAL IMPOSITION OF U.S. TARIFF THREAT

OTTAWA, JANUARY 31, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is urging federal, provincial, and territorial governments to take swift and decisive action as U.S. President Donald Trump moves closer to imposing tariffs on Canadian exports as early as this weekend. If enacted, these tariffs will have an immediate and devastating impact on Canadian manufacturers and their workers—one of the most trade-exposed and vulnerable sectors of the economy.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister and Premiers discussed potential measures to counter the economic impact of these trade threats. CME welcomes their commitment to a strong response should tariffs be imposed. As emphasized in our recent letter, if tariffs take effect, all levels of government must act immediately to implement relief measures that stabilize businesses, protect jobs and preserve Canada’s manufacturing footprint. At the same time, we strongly encourage the government to intensify its engagement with the U.S. administration to eliminate the tariff threat and establish a lasting solution that protects and enhances the mutual benefits of our strategic trade partnership.

Beyond short-term relief, CME is also calling for bold action to address long-standing structural weaknesses in the Canadian economy. Later today, the Committee on Internal Trade will meet in Toronto – a critical test of Canadian leaders’ willingness to act decisively in the face of this economic threat. CME urges the Committee to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers by establishing a mutual recognition framework, ensuring provinces recognize each others regulations, rules and standards. The time for slow, incremental progress is over- Canada must act now to strengthen its economic foundation amid growing global uncertainty.