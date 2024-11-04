STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS, ON THE PROPOSED EMMISSIONS CAP FOR CANADA’S OIL AND GAS SECTOR

OTTAWA,NOVEMBER 4, 2024 – The federal government’s announcement of a cap on oil and gas emissions threatens Canada’s energy trade, economic interests, and national unity. As CME has previously advocated, a balanced federal climate plan should ensure equitable treatment for all sectors and regions. By disproportionately targeting a single industry, the proposed federal cap risks undermining national support for Canada’s climate approach and eroding confidence among our trading partners who view Canada as a stable, dependable energy supplier.

Canada is well positioned to responsibly meet global demand for oil and gas while advancing toward a net-zero economy. Today’s announcement, however, jeopardizes our environmental and economic objectives by allowing countries with lower environmental standards to fill this critical role.