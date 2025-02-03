STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS ON THE U.S. DECISION TO DELAY TARIFFS

OTTAWA, FEBRUARY 3, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is relieved by the U.S. administration’s decision to delay imposing tariffs and to continue engagement with the federal government. Enacting unwarranted tariffs would have inflicted immediate and severe harm to manufacturers, workers, and consumers on both sides of the border.

This concern is shared by CME’s counterparts at the U.S. National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) who have stated that “a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico threatens to upend the very supply chains that have made U.S. manufacturing more competitive globally.”

We remain hopeful that ongoing negotiations will lead to the full withdrawal of the tariff plan and a renewed focus on economic collaboration between Canada and the U.S.

However, this temporary reprieve must not be squandered. Federal and provincial governments must act decisively – developing robust contingency plans to protect Canadian manufacturers and workers if tariffs proceed and addressing the long-standing structural challenges hindering Canada’s economic growth.

