STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS ON THE U.S. TARIFF THREAT
OTTAWA, JANUARY 15, 2025 – Today, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) sent the following letter to Prime Minister Trudeau and federal party leaders urging immediate action to protect Canada’s manufacturing sector from the imminent threat of U.S. tariffs. Canada’s manufacturing sector is the backbone of our economy, supporting more than one in four jobs in Canada and driving more than 60% of our merchandise exports. If U.S. tariffs proceed, they will present an immediate and severe risk to thousands of businesses and workers across the country.
Without swift and targeted government action, these tariffs will devastate investment, disrupt supply chains, and weaken Canada’s industrial base. CME is calling for urgent government intervention to provide short-term tariff relief, investment incentives, and supply chain support to help manufacturers weather the economic shock. This crisis has also highlighted the need for long-term structural reforms to enhance Canada’s competitiveness, including the elimination of internal trade barriers, and modernizing our regulatory and tax frameworks. Canadian manufacturers stand ready to work with policymakers and parliamentarians to develop solutions that protect jobs, reinforce supply chains, and position our sector for long-term success. Decisive leadership is needed to safeguard Canada’s economy and manufacturing future.
Read the full letter here: https://cme-mec.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/CME-U.S.-Tariff-Letter-Jan.-2025_FINAL.pdf
About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.
