STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS REGARDING CANADA’S RESPONSE TO UNFAIR CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES
OTTAWA, AUGUST 26, 2024 – Canadian manufacturers welcome the federal government actions today to protect Canada’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, as well as its steel and aluminum producers, from China’s unfair trade practices. The announcement of a 100 per cent surtax on all Chinese-made EVs and 25 per cent surtax steel and aluminum imports from China aligns with Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters recommendations to the government.
With the United States and Mexico already implementing similar measures, it was imperative Canada take the necessary steps to counter the threat posed by China’s state-directed support for its EV, steel and aluminum sectors.
By ensuring a level playing field, today’s announcement will bolster Canada’s manufacturing competitiveness and strengthen our partnerships with key economic allies. The decision reaffirms Canada’s long-standing commitment to a global trade system based on fairness and mutual benefit while empowering Canadian manufacturers and their workers to compete effectively in domestic, North American, and global markets.
About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.
