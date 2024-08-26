STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS REGARDING CANADA’S RESPONSE TO UNFAIR CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES

OTTAWA, AUGUST 26, 2024 – Canadian manufacturers welcome the federal government actions today to protect Canada’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, as well as its steel and aluminum producers, from China’s unfair trade practices. The announcement of a 100 per cent surtax on all Chinese-made EVs and 25 per cent surtax steel and aluminum imports from China aligns with Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters recommendations to the government.

With the United States and Mexico already implementing similar measures, it was imperative Canada take the necessary steps to counter the threat posed by China’s state-directed support for its EV, steel and aluminum sectors.

By ensuring a level playing field, today’s announcement will bolster Canada’s manufacturing competitiveness and strengthen our partnerships with key economic allies. The decision reaffirms Canada’s long-standing commitment to a global trade system based on fairness and mutual benefit while empowering Canadian manufacturers and their workers to compete effectively in domestic, North American, and global markets.