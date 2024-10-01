STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS REGARDING FINAL LIST OF CHINESE MADE STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRODUCTS SUBJECT TO A 25 PER CENT TARIFF

OTTAWA, OCTOBER 1, 2024 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) welcomes today’s federal announcement regarding the final list of Chinese-made steel and aluminum products that will be subject to a 25 per cent tariff. We are pleased that the government has committed to developing and implementing a framework to consider requests for tariff relief, a key recommendation of CME.

With the United States and Mexico already having implemented similar measures, it is essential for Canada to align with our North American partners in responding to China’s state-directed policy of overcapacity and oversupply for its steel and aluminum sectors. However, these tariffs will increase costs and create other challenges for many manufacturers as they adjust their global supply chains.

We are encouraged that the government has recognized the importance of flexibility in applying these tariffs by creating a process to allow targeted tariff relief under certain circumstances. We urge the government to ensure the tariff relief process for manufacturers is is accessible, responsive and free from excessive red tape.

CME will continue to work closely with the government to mitigate the impacts of these measures on Canada’s industrial economy to help empower our manufacturers and their workers to better compete in domestic, North American and global markets.