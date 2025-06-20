Statement from Dennis Darby, President & CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters regarding passage of C-5, the One Canadian Economy Act, in the House of Commons  

OTTAWA, JUNE 20, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) welcomes today’s passage of Bill C-5, the One Canadian Economy Act, through the House of Commons. This legislation marks a meaningful first step toward fixing Canada’s fragmented and inefficient approach to infrastructure approvals – one that has held back investment, delayed major projects, and weakened our economic competitiveness.

From highways and ports to pipelines and clean energy infrastructure, Canada needs to get major projects moving – faster. Bill C-5 can help pave the way for clearer oversight, reduced duplication and greater government accountability, all of which are vital building the infrastructure our economy depends on.

But this is only the beginning. The passage of Bill C-5 must not be the end of the conversation – it must be the starting point for a broader transformation. The federal government must now turn its attention to a much harder task: tackling the underlying web of outdated legislation, regulatory inefficiencies, and policy contradictions that have made a bill like this necessary in the first place.

Until those deeper barriers are addressed, Canada will continue to struggle to attract private sector investment in the kinds of projects – big and small, urban and rural – that create jobs, grow communities, and position our economy for long-term success.

Manufacturers are looking for outcomes, not just intentions. We look forward to the Bill passing in the Senate so that we can build on this momentum and do the hard work needed to truly unlock Canada’s potential.