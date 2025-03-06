STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS REGARDING U.S. TARIFF DELAY

OTTAWA, MARCH 6, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) welcomes the U.S. administration’s decision to delay 25 per cent tariffs on all USMCA compliant goods until April 2.

However, the chaotic and unpredictable decision-making from the U.S. is bad for manufacturing in both countries and undermining North American manufacturers’ ability to build and compete globally. Next week CME will be in Washington, DC to engage directly with U.S. decision-makers to stress the need for a permanent end to these tariff threats. This is no way to run an integrated, North American economy.