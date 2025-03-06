STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS REGARDING U.S. TARIFF DELAY
OTTAWA, MARCH 6, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) welcomes the U.S. administration’s decision to delay 25 per cent tariffs on all USMCA compliant goods until April 2.
However, the chaotic and unpredictable decision-making from the U.S. is bad for manufacturing in both countries and undermining North American manufacturers’ ability to build and compete globally. Next week CME will be in Washington, DC to engage directly with U.S. decision-makers to stress the need for a permanent end to these tariff threats. This is no way to run an integrated, North American economy.
About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.
