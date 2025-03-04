STATEMENT FROM DENNIS DARBY, PRESIDENT & CEO, CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS REGARDING U.S. TARIFF IMPLEMENTATION
OTTAWA, MARCH 3, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) strongly condemns the United States’ decision to impose 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods and 10 per cent tariff on energy resources. This action undermines the principles of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and threatens the future of the most successful economic relationship in the world.
Canada and the U.S. share an integrated manufacturing sector that has been built up over decades supporting millions of jobs on both sides of the border. At a time of global economic uncertainty, our two countries should be working together to strengthen North American industry – not implementing measures that will hurt businesses, workers, and consumers in both nations.
CME calls on federal government to act swiftly to protect jobs and provide relief to manufacturers most affected by these tariffs. We cannot afford to let these punitive measures weaken Canada’s industrial base.
Furthermore, all levels of government must take urgent action to strengthen Canada’s business investment environment and safeguard the global competitiveness of our manufacturers. Ensuring Canada is a top destination for investment, innovation, and growth requires immediate and sustained efforts.
Next week CME will be in Washington, DC to engage directly with U.S. decision-makers to push for a removal of these unjustified tariffs.
About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.
