Statement on Manitoba’s New Economic Development Strategy

Statement from Jillian Einarson, Head of Policy and Government Relations, Prairies for Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, on Manitoba’s New Economic Development Strategy

MANITOBA, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) welcomes the Manitoba government’s new Economic Development Strategy as a strong step toward building a more competitive and prosperous province. The report’s focus on improving Manitoba’s productivity, growing our economy, and providing good jobs aligns closely with the priorities of our manufacturing community, and we look forward to supporting the government in its goal of making Manitoba a “have” province by 2040.

One of the most impactful commitments in the strategy is the elimination of the provincial sales tax on new manufacturing machinery and equipment. This measure directly addresses a long-standing barrier for industry, lowering upfront costs on critical investments and encouraging companies to modernize their operations. It will help Manitoba manufacturers adopt advanced technology, stay competitive nationally, and reinvest in the people and processes that create higher-paying jobs here at home.

CME also celebrates the creation of the new $50-million business loan program, which will expand access to capital and help Manitoba companies finance growth, productivity, and innovation. The investments in workforce development are equally important. We are pleased to see a clear focus on connecting students and workers directly with the needs of industry through an Industry-Higher Education Roundtable, and we look forward to working with the government to ensure the workforce priorities of manufacturers across the province are met.

“Eliminating the provincial sales tax on manufacturing equipment will have a real, tangible impact for our business,” said Otto Kemerle, Chair, CME Manitoba Advisory Board, and President & CEO of International Truck Body (ITB). “For us, it could mean an immediate savings of up to $70,000. That’s money we can reinvest back into the province, by modernizing our equipment, improving productivity, and creating more jobs. This policy is a game-changer for manufacturers across the province.”

Through our Manufacturing Manitoba’s Future roundtables being held this fall, CME has heard first-hand from manufacturers across the province about the challenges they face, like the high cost of new equipment, to access to capital, trade uncertainties, and workforce shortages. Many of the priorities outlined in this strategy are an important start toward addressing those concerns. We look forward to sharing the full report and its recommendations with government later this year.

CME is ready to support these economic efforts directly. Through our partnership with the Manitoba government on the Made in Manitoba program, we connect businesses with B2B opportunities in new markets and run tariff relief workshops to give companies the tools to stay competitive in global trade. Our LEAN training services provide manufacturers with practical strategies to reduce waste, improve efficiency, and unlock continuous improvement. Together, these initiatives complement the government’s strategy and help ensure its goals are achieved, starting on the shop floor.

CME looks forward to working with Premier Wab Kinew, the Manitoba government, and Manitoba’s business community to help make this strategy a success. With the right policies and partnerships in place, Manitoba’s manufacturers are ready to lead the way in building a stronger, more resilient economy for all Manitobans.

Read the Full Strategy Here