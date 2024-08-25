STATEMENT ON CIRB RAIL STOPPAGE RULING: BINDING ARBITRATION, BACK TO WORK MANDATE

OTTAWA, AUGUST 22, 2024 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) welcomes the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) order for the resumption of rail services following the Minister of Labour’s direction under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code. The CIRB decision mandates that the railways and their employees resume their duties by 00:01 EDT on August 26 and continue operations until the final binding arbitration is completed.

Months of uncertainty culminating in a wind-down of services and a full rail stoppage has created significant operational and reputational challenges for Canada’s industrial economy. Manufacturers across Canada are relieved that critical rail services are being restored, providing much-needed stability and certainty heading into the fall.

This stoppage, along with other recent supply chain disputes and disruptions has underscored the need for systemic change. CME is encouraged the Minister’s recognition of these problems, and we look forward to working with the government to strengthen Canada’s supply chains and ensure the long-term, reliable flow of goods vital to our economy.