Statement on Code Life Ventilator Challenge – Made For All

OTTAWA (August 27, 2020) – The McGill Engine Centre (https://www.mcgill.ca/engine/) out of the Faculty of Engineering at McGill University, is joining forces with the Montreal General Hospital Foundation to launch Phase 2 of the Code Life Ventilator Challenge: MADE for All!

The goal is to turn the three winning ventilator designs from Phase 1 of the Code Life Ventilator Challenge into low-cost manufacturing packages. The race is on to finalize and ready those designs for manufacture!

“Nearly 1 of 4 manufacturers have scaled up or retooled their operations to build products and components necessary to help in the fight against COVID-19. This is a great opportunity for them to extend their contribution while also promoting the manufacturing sector to Canada’s youth, as labour and skills shortages are holding back manufacturing, and by extension, Canada’s economic prosperity.” said Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters President & CEO Dennis Darby.

Interested in solving the challenge? Check out:

https://www.herox.com/MadeForAll