TEMPORARY FOREIGN WORKERS: CME WELCOMES THE NEW ROAD MAP

Ottawa, April 5, 2022 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) welcomes the announcement of the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program Workforce Solutions Road Map by the Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough to address labour shortages across Canada.

Removal of the limit to the number of low-wage TFW positions and the increase of maximum duration of TFW positions for employers in seasonal industries, increase of the validity of Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIA’s) up to 18 months, the extension of the maximum duration of employment for High-Wage and Global Talent Streams workers to three years, and the increase of the 10 per cent cap on the number of TWF in low-wage positions to 20 per cent, and even to 30 per cent in certain sectors will support Canadian manufacturers to address labour and skills shortages in the short term.

“CME had long called for the improvement of TFW, and we thank to the government for taking the immediate and necessary actions,” said Dennis Darby, CME President and CEO. “While this is a positive trajectory for Canadian manufacturers, we still have work to do.”

In a recent survey of manufacturers across Canada by CME, more than 80 per cent of respondents stated that they face immediate labour and skills shortages, up significantly from 60 per cent in 2020. The survey revealed that most manufacturers are struggling to fill general labour and assembly as well as skilled production (welders, machinists, operators, etc.) positions.

“After the agricultural sector, it is the manufacturing sector that makes the greatest use of temporary foreign workers. That said, there are currently more than 81,000 job vacancies in the manufacturing sector. These are good, high paying jobs that are going unfilled. We need the federal government to address application backlogs, to streamline the Temporary Foreign Worker Program by adopting a trusted employer system, and to increase the intake of economic class immigrants,” added Darby.

Canadian manufacturers will keep working with the government to address labor and skills challenges as the pandemic has shown the importance of manufacturing to Canada.

“We want to strengthen our sector and see it grow so it can continue to drive our economy. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with government to achieve that goal,” concluded Darby.