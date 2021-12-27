Updated Cancellation Policy
CANCELLATION POLICY: TRAINING
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, CME has adjusted our cancellation policies to allow members the greatest flexibility to put health and safety first while benefiting from the world-class training CME provides. Cancellations received in writing 10 days prior to the first day of the course will be reimbursed 100 per cent of the purchase price. Cancellations received fewer than 10 business days are eligible for a 50 per cent reimbursement. Participants who are not able to attend an in-person session due to illness or self-isolation will be offered the opportunity to participate virtually where possible, or to send a delegate in their stead (for single-day sessions or where missed day occurs on day one of a multi-day course).
Where neither is an option, CME will apply a credit or allow the participant to re-enroll at a later session start date to continue their learning at no additional cost.
CANCELLATION POLICY: SIGNATURE EVENTS
CME is committed to adhering to all provincial health orders as well as specific venue requirements in effect at the time of any in person events. This may include proof of vaccination status.
Rules and restrictions at public gatherings are determined by Public Health officials and individual venues. As such, CME reserves the right to change or modify rules and regulations associated with these gatherings.
Cancellations received in writing within two weeks of the event start date will be refunded 100 per cent of the registration fee. Cancellations received fewer than 10 business days in advance are eligible for a 50 per cent refund OR 100 per cent credit for future CME events (when participants are not able to attend due to illness or self-isolation). Registrations are fully transferable and substitutions may be made at any time.