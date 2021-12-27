Updated Cancellation Policy

CANCELLATION POLICY: TRAINING

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, CME has adjusted our cancellation policies to allow members the greatest flexibility to put health and safety first while benefiting from the world-class training CME provides. Cancellations received in writing 10 days prior to the first day of the course will be reimbursed 100 per cent of the purchase price. Cancellations received fewer than 10 business days are eligible for a 50 per cent reimbursement. Participants who are not able to attend an in-person session due to illness or self-isolation will be offered the opportunity to participate virtually where possible, or to send a delegate in their stead (for single-day sessions or where missed day occurs on day one of a multi-day course).

Where neither is an option, CME will apply a credit or allow the participant to re-enroll at a later session start date to continue their learning at no additional cost.