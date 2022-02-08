Trade
Voices of Canadian Industry Call to Action on Border Blockades
TORONTO, February 8, 2022 – A group of leading business trade associations, representing key sectors of the Canadian supply chain, issued the following statement on blockades affecting key trade corridors and border crossings:
“The Canadian business community is urging all levels of government to work together in bringing an immediate end to the current blockades and disruptions at our country’s border crossings and key trade corridors.”
Hundreds of millions of dollars in cross-border trade, which includes critical supplies and perishable items, are being impacted or lost because of ongoing blockades.
“Canada’s economy is being threatened as thousands of trucks and millions of dollars in cross-border trade that typically go through these entry points every day is being disrupted. Our borders are essential trade arteries that feed businesses and Canadians with essential goods, food, medicine, and critical industrial components that fuel our economy and support our critical infrastructure.”
Ongoing interruptions at Canadian border crossings and on key trade corridors will exacerbate supply chain disruptions.
All levels of government must work together to develop tailored solutions for each unique border crossing in Canada to prevent future disruptions.
“Canada’s trade and transportation infrastructure, which is crucial to the lives of Canadians and their livelihoods, must be protected.”
Signed:
Alberta Motor Transport Association
Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association
Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association
British Columbia Trucking Association
Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
Canadian Tooling & Machining Association
Canadian Trucking Alliance
Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association
Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada
Global Automakers of Canada
Manitoba Trucking Association
Medtech Canada
Ontario Trucking Association
Quebec Trucking Association
Saskatchewan Trucking Association
Tire and Rubber Association
