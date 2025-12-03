Winners Announced for the Fifth Annual Ontario Made Awards
Toronto, December 3, 2025 – Last night, the winners of the fifth annual Ontario Made Awards were celebrated at Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME’s) 26th Annual Queen’s Park Reception. The awards recognize manufacturers and retailers who are transforming how consumers discover and purchase locally made products.
This year’s winners are:
- Consumer Awareness Award – Culture Shock Kombucha
- Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has integrated the Ontario Made logo into their business to further increase the sale and awareness of locally made products among consumers.
- Manufacturer Spotlight Award – Styrok Inc.
- Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has taken initiative to spotlight the Ontario Made brand and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
- Retailer Spotlight Award – Raise the Root Organic Market
- Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that spotlights Ontario Made and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
“Ontario’s manufacturers are the backbone of our province’s economy, powering innovation, creating high-quality jobs, and strengthening communities,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME). “As we celebrate the fifth annual Ontario Made Awards, we’re proud to shine a spotlight on this year’s exceptional winners. Their leadership, ingenuity, and unwavering commitment to producing and promoting Ontario-made goods truly represent the best of our sector.”
In a significant show of support for Ontario’s manufacturing sector, members of the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition (CMC), a group representing Canada’s manufacturing trade associations, chaired by CME, are meeting with Ministers and MPPs at Queen’s Park today. Their discussions focus on concrete policy measures to spur investment, strengthen competitiveness, and accelerate growth for Ontario’s manufacturers.
“By working together, we can ensure Ontario remains a global leader in manufacturing and a place where innovative companies can grow and thrive,” concluded Darby.
ABOUT THE ONTARIO MADE AWARD WINNERS
Culture Shock Kombucha
Based in: Grand Bend, Ontario
Culture Shock Kombucha (CSK) is a women-owned, Ontario-based kombucha brewery in Grand Bend, founded by two Holistic Nutritionists specializing in digestive health. Committed to sustainability, CSK sources ingredients locally, offers jar refill discounts, uses biodegradable packaging, and runs a beach cleanup program rewarding customers with free kombucha.
Styrok Inc.
Based in: North York, Ontario
Styrok is a family-owned manufacturer of ultra-lightweight, advanced fibre-cement cladding systems that combine timeless architectural appeal with modern performance. Founded in 2013, the company has grown from a small fabrication shop into a recognized innovator serving architects, builders, and distributors across Ontario and beyond.
Raise the Root Organic Market
Based in: Toronto, Ontario
Raise the Root Organic Market is a small, independent organic grocer in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood, specializing in fresh organic and locally sourced fruits, vegetables, and grocery staples. Founded in 2014 by JJ Sheppard and Angela Donnelly – longtime pioneers in Toronto’s organic food scene – the store features products from local farms and makers, including Pfennings family farm, Sunflower Kitchen, Delight ice cream, and Live Organic Foods.
ABOUT ONTARIO MADE
Managed by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), a non-profit business association that represents over 2,500 leading manufacturers from coast to coast to help their businesses grow, Ontario Made is a celebration of Ontario manufacturing that brings awareness to the locally manufactured products made in our backyard. The program is a free branding opportunity to help consumers identify Ontario Made products, celebrate what is Ontario Made, and support the purchase of Ontario Made products. Visit SupportOntarioMade.ca to learn more.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Rebecca Schuetz
Communications Coordinator, Ontario
Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME)
C: 416-453-5261 | rebecca.schuetz@cme-mec.ca