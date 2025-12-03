Winners Announced for the Fifth Annual Ontario Made Awards

Toronto, December 3, 2025 – Last night, the winners of the fifth annual Ontario Made Awards were celebrated at Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME’s) 26th Annual Queen’s Park Reception. The awards recognize manufacturers and retailers who are transforming how consumers discover and purchase locally made products.

This year’s winners are:

Consumer Awareness Award – Culture Shock Kombucha Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has integrated the Ontario Made logo into their business to further increase the sale and awareness of locally made products among consumers.

Manufacturer Spotlight Award – Styrok Inc. Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has taken initiative to spotlight the Ontario Made brand and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.

Retailer Spotlight Award – Raise the Root Organic Market Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that spotlights Ontario Made and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.



“Ontario’s manufacturers are the backbone of our province’s economy, powering innovation, creating high-quality jobs, and strengthening communities,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME). “As we celebrate the fifth annual Ontario Made Awards, we’re proud to shine a spotlight on this year’s exceptional winners. Their leadership, ingenuity, and unwavering commitment to producing and promoting Ontario-made goods truly represent the best of our sector.”

In a significant show of support for Ontario’s manufacturing sector, members of the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition (CMC), a group representing Canada’s manufacturing trade associations, chaired by CME, are meeting with Ministers and MPPs at Queen’s Park today. Their discussions focus on concrete policy measures to spur investment, strengthen competitiveness, and accelerate growth for Ontario’s manufacturers.

“By working together, we can ensure Ontario remains a global leader in manufacturing and a place where innovative companies can grow and thrive,” concluded Darby.