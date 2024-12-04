WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR THE FOURTH ANNUAL ONTARIO MADE AWARDS

Last night, the winners of the fourth annual Ontario Made Awards were celebrated at Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME’s) 25th Annual Queen’s Park Reception. These awards recognize outstanding manufacturers and retailers who empower consumers and businesses to make informed purchasing decisions, driving the sale and awareness of locally made products.

This year’s winners are:

Consumer Awareness Award – Thiru’s Gourmet Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has integrated the Ontario Made logo into their business to further increase the sale and awareness of locally made products among consumers.

Manufacturer Spotlight Award – K-Line Insulators Limited Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has taken initiative to spotlight the Ontario Made brand and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.

Retailer Spotlight Award – Cheesy Cow Company Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that spotlights Ontario Made and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.



“Ontario manufacturers are the backbone of our economy. Their resilience and innovation inspire us all,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME). “At CME, we are proud to support and celebrate the businesses that make and sell Ontario-made products. The Ontario Made award winners exemplify this spirit, and we are thrilled to have them as part of our growing Ontario Made community.”

To strengthen support for the manufacturing sector, members of the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition (CMC), a group representing Canada’s manufacturing trade associations, chaired by CME, are meeting with Ministers and MPPs at Queen’s Park today. These meetings are focused on discussing strategies that drive investment and spur growth in Ontario’s manufacturing sector.

“We look forward to engaging with government officials to reinforce the critical role manufacturing plays in driving Ontario’s economy and future forward,” added Darby.