WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR THE SECOND ANNUAL ONTARIO MADE AWARDS

Toronto, February 22, 2023 – On behalf of its Ontario Made program, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is thrilled to announce the winners for the second annual Ontario Made Awards. The best of the best in Ontario manufacturing and retailing were celebrated at the virtual Ontario Made Awards Ceremony today.

The winners are:

Manufacturer Spotlight Award – Advanced Control Systems Corporation Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has taken initiative to spotlight the Ontario Made brand and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.

Merchandising Excellence Award – Grey Jay Sales & Distribution Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that demonstrates merchandising excellence of Ontario Made products.

Retailer Spotlight Award – Sauve’s Country Market Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that spotlights Ontario Made and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.

Consumer Awareness Award – Top Shelf Canada Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has integrated the Ontario Made logo into their business to further increase the sale and awareness of locally made products among consumers.



“CME couldn’t be prouder to celebrate and recognize the immense achievements and adaptability of Ontario’s hardworking manufacturers and retailers. Congratulations to the award winners! You are an inspiration to others for your passion for manufacturing and selling Ontario-made products, your creativity, and your entrepreneurial spirit. The success of the Ontario Made program is a direct result of your support and efforts to promote Ontario-made products, help Ontarians make informed purchasing decisions, and ultimately strengthen our economy together. Your continued growth is something we look forward to being a part of,” shared Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).