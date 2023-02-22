WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR THE SECOND ANNUAL ONTARIO MADE AWARDS
Toronto, February 22, 2023 – On behalf of its Ontario Made program, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is thrilled to announce the winners for the second annual Ontario Made Awards. The best of the best in Ontario manufacturing and retailing were celebrated at the virtual Ontario Made Awards Ceremony today.
The winners are:
- Manufacturer Spotlight Award – Advanced Control Systems Corporation
- Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has taken initiative to spotlight the Ontario Made brand and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
- Merchandising Excellence Award – Grey Jay Sales & Distribution
- Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that demonstrates merchandising excellence of Ontario Made products.
- Retailer Spotlight Award – Sauve’s Country Market
- Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that spotlights Ontario Made and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
- Consumer Awareness Award – Top Shelf Canada
- Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has integrated the Ontario Made logo into their business to further increase the sale and awareness of locally made products among consumers.
“CME couldn’t be prouder to celebrate and recognize the immense achievements and adaptability of Ontario’s hardworking manufacturers and retailers. Congratulations to the award winners! You are an inspiration to others for your passion for manufacturing and selling Ontario-made products, your creativity, and your entrepreneurial spirit. The success of the Ontario Made program is a direct result of your support and efforts to promote Ontario-made products, help Ontarians make informed purchasing decisions, and ultimately strengthen our economy together. Your continued growth is something we look forward to being a part of,” shared Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).
ABOUT THE WINNERS
Advanced Control Systems Corporation
Based in: Uxbridge, Ontario
A passion for Snowmobiling sparked the idea of Advanced Control Systems (ACS) back in 1978. ACS began as a small hobby machine shop in a garage producing snowmobile parts for its racing team. Friends and competitors were soon asking for ACS runners, helixes, clutch pullers, spring pullers, ice scratchers, washers, tunnel protectors, wheel kits, studs, bearing kits, and all other parts, tools, and accessories. As the company grew, evolved, and relocated once again, other product lines were added which included additional Snowmobile wear parts as well as a larger selection of tools, all to great success. Manufacturing a quality locally made product with 100% of materials sourced in Ontario at a competitive price helped grow the Advanced Control Systems brand through Canadian distribution channels.
Based in: Bradford, Ontario
Grey Jay Sales is an Ontario based business that supports farmers and local producers of food & consumer packaged goods across Ontario to help achieve brand exposure through listings, shelf displays in the retail space.
Based in: Woodslee, Ontario
Sauve’s Country Market is a small farmers market in south Woodslee offering the community with Ontario-made goods and in season local Ontario produce. The store only carries Ontario-made products!
Based in: Sarnia, Ontario
Top Shelf Canada is an award-winning premium condiment company started by former bartender and entrepreneur Joshua Lines with the support of his childhood best friend and culinary scientist Wayne Blythe in 2017. They are the producers of Canada’s Premium Hot Sauces, the Front Street “Flight” of sauces: Front Street Heat, Front Street Fire, and Front Street Inferno. With the onset of the pandemic in 2020 Top Shelf Canada ramped up its offering and added Adina Melanson to the team as creative and sales support. Top Shelf Canada was inspired by the notion that not only should Canada have its own proudly national brand of hot sauce, but it should also stop being reliant on imported goods and put a priority on Canada’s OWN producers.
ABOUT ONTARIO MADE
Managed by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), a non-profit business association that represents over 2,500 leading manufacturers from coast to coast to help their businesses grow, Ontario Made is a celebration of Ontario manufacturing that brings awareness to the locally manufactured products made in our backyard. The program is a free branding opportunity to help consumers identify Ontario Made products, celebrate what is Ontario Made, and support the purchase of Ontario Made products. Visit SupportOntarioMade.ca to learn more.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Haddas Lederman
Communications Manager, Ontario
Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME)