Canadian Manufacturers Welcome CUSMA Implementation

Manufacturers call for a Made-in-Canada promotion campaign, further leveraging of government procurement and infrastructure spending, and a national manufacturing strategy.

OTTAWA, (July 1, 2020) — Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) congratulates Canada, the United States and Mexico for today implementing the Canada, United States, Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). “The manufacturing sector is the cornerstone of the North American economic relationship and the reason this trade agreement is so critical. CME worked closely with the government throughout the negotiation process to ensure the integrated manufacturing sector would remain unharmed and strengthened where possible. We believe CUSMA has accomplished this objective,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. “This agreement renews and enhances our most important trading relationship with the United States and Mexico.”

Manufacturing directly accounts for roughly 11 percent of Canada’s GDP and over 1.7 million Canadians are employed in the sector. Nearly two-thirds of Canada’s exports are manufactured goods and more than 80 percent of these exports go to our CUSMA partners.

Stated Darby, “CME looks forward to collaborate with decision-makers and businesses to ensure the seamless implementation of this new agreement and to maximize the benefits of it for the Canadian economy.” Specifically, CME will work with the government to: