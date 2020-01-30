Canadian Manufacturing Coalition urges swift passage of CUSMA

OTTAWA (January 30, 2019) — The Canadian Manufacturing Coalition (CMC) which is comprised of over 30 business associations from the manufacturing industry, including CME, today issued the following statement:

“Manufacturers across the country congratulate the government for starting the Canada United States Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) ratification process and call on Members of Parliament and Senators from all parties to put politics aside and work together to ratify this important agreement as soon as possible.

Free trade is essential to Canadian manufacturing. That is why the CMC worked closely with the government throughout the NAFTA renegotiations to ensure that integrated manufacturing not only remained unharmed but strengthened. CUSMA achieved that objective and is a win-win-win for all three countries.

The ratification of CUSMA will enable manufacturers to maintain critical access to the American and Mexican markets and put an end to trade uncertainty.

Manufacturing directly accounts for roughly 11 percent of Canada’s GDP and over 1.7 million Canadian jobs. Nearly two-thirds of Canada’s exports are manufactured goods and more than 80 percent of these exports go to our CUSMA partners. Much of this trade is due to integrated manufacturing operations across North America. This integration has created a unique relationship for our countries; we do not simply trade goods with each other, we build things together, we innovate together, and we compete together.”