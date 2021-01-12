CME congratulates newly appointed cabinet ministers

Ottawa, January 12, 2021 – On behalf of Canada’s 90,000 manufacturers and the 1.7 million Canadians employed by the sector, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) congratulates the new federal ministers for their appointment today. CME looks forward to working with these new ministers to ensure we continue to strengthen manufacturers’ significant contribution to Canada’s economic recovery.

“I want to thank Minister Bains for being a true champion of manufacturing. Under his leadership, we saw a number of enhancements to existing programs, and the introduction of new programs designed to strengthen Canadian manufacturing,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME.

CME congratulates the honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne for his new mandate as Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, the honourable Marc Garneau for his new mandate as Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as the honourable Omar Alghabra for his new mandate as Minister of Transport.

“We look forward to working with these new ministers on challenges that are important to manufacturers and that will affect our capacity to contribute the economy recovery. Important issues such as the Buy America Act, having world-class infrastructure to facilitate trade for our manufacturers, as well as instituting a manufacturing strategy for Canada, will be key in the years to come,” concludes Darby.