CME very encouraged by enhancements to CEWS

OTTAWA (April 8, 2020) – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) welcomes the changes to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy announced today. “Manufacturers are pleased the government listened to the concerns of industry and made changes to the CEWS so more businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 crisis can access the program,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME.

“CME had raised concerns that new manufacturers or manufacturers that experienced high-levels of growth in the last year would be left behind because of the eligibility criteria requiring a 30% drop in revenue compared to last year,” added Darby. “Relaxing the revenue test to 15% in March and allowing for more flexibility in meeting the requirements will ensure more businesses can access the program and stay afloat.”

“We are also pleased government announced it will refund employer contributions to Employment Insurance, Canada Pension and Quebec Pension Plan for employees covered by the CEWS,” stated Darby. “This is a critical measure CME has been asking for to help businesses with cash flow during these challenging times.”

“Manufacturers are still concerned about how long the benefits will take to arrive- they need relief now,” added Darby. “We call on the government and the opposition parties to put politics aside and pass this legislation without delay so businesses can get access to this lifeline.”