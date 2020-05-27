Economic Strategy
Economic Recovery: Worker Health and Safety a Priority
CME and leading manufacturers share best practices
OTTAWA (MAY 27, 2020) – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) and leading Canadian manufacturers from across the country shared today their experiences in the fight against COVID-19 and the best practices that enables them to keep their employees safe.
“Manufacturers and their workers stepped up throughout the crisis to continue producing the goods Canadians need, from PPE to consumer essentials,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. “To keep operations and the economy running, manufacturers across the country are going above and beyond adopting occupational health and safety measures to keep their employees safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the right measures in place, Canada can re-open its economy safely.”
“There are still dark days ahead for the manufacturing sector. The majority of manufacturers are concerned with a drop in domestic (67.1 per cent) and foreign (49.1 per cent) demand for their goods. The higher, but necessary, costs and lower productivity associated with social distancing, the use of PPE, and upgrading facilities will only add more strain on businesses,” added Darby. “CME is calling on government to maintain and extend existing emergency support measures and to develop a strategy to boost domestic demand here in Canada.”
QUOTES
“We only have one goal, to do our part. Adclean sprayable sanitizer is not Adfast’s project. It’s a society Project”
– Yves Dandurand, President of Adfast Corp
“It was amazing just how quickly CKF Inc. responded. We could not be more proud of our team. They quickly mobilized resources, reached out to our trusted suppliers and developed a plan to re-deploy our manufacturing capacity to produce the much need Front Line Face Shields”
– Brad Dennis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing CKF inc
“We are part of a powerful collective effort that is fueling rapid, scalable, innovative solutions on a daily basis. By applying our expertise in agile manufacturing and 3D Printing to relief efforts, we can contribute to the safety of healthcare workers, and the broader community.”
– Dr. Michael Bartellas, CEO and Co-founder of Polyunity
“P&G manufactures and distributes trusted brands that help consumers take care of their personal health and hygiene and create healthy homes for their families. Our Canadian manufacturing sites and distribution center remained in operation through the COVID pandemic by implementing many proven safety protocols to keep our employees safe. We also retooled manufacturing capability to produce much needed hand sanitizer and face masks, using them to ensure our people can continue operating safely and to support the community as a Force for Good.”
– Geraldine Huse, President, Procter & Gamble
X