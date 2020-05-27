Economic Recovery: Worker Health and Safety a Priority

CME and leading manufacturers share best practices

OTTAWA (MAY 27, 2020) – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) and leading Canadian manufacturers from across the country shared today their experiences in the fight against COVID-19 and the best practices that enables them to keep their employees safe.

“Manufacturers and their workers stepped up throughout the crisis to continue producing the goods Canadians need, from PPE to consumer essentials,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. “To keep operations and the economy running, manufacturers across the country are going above and beyond adopting occupational health and safety measures to keep their employees safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the right measures in place, Canada can re-open its economy safely.”

“There are still dark days ahead for the manufacturing sector. The majority of manufacturers are concerned with a drop in domestic (67.1 per cent) and foreign (49.1 per cent) demand for their goods. The higher, but necessary, costs and lower productivity associated with social distancing, the use of PPE, and upgrading facilities will only add more strain on businesses,” added Darby. “CME is calling on government to maintain and extend existing emergency support measures and to develop a strategy to boost domestic demand here in Canada.”