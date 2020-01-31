Girls Guides participate to plant tour

LETHBRIDGE, AB (January, 31, 2019) – Girl Guides between the age of 9 and 12 participated today to a tour of the Lethbridge Iron Works’ Iron Foundry organized by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME). On the tour, the young women witnessed how molten metal is produced, transported to pour lines where moulds are filled with hot metal and, how the castings are ground and finished.

The participants were also introduced to Lean principles such as 5S, Kan Ban, Kaizen Projects and project management systems.

This tour is part of CME’s Women in Manufacturing initiative which aims to increase female representation in manufacturing by 100,000 in 5 years. It is critical that more women and youth be empowered to learn the manufacturing sector so we can develop the workforce of the future.

Two-thirds of manufacturers have issues today finding the workers they need and 75 per cent expect significant labour shortages in the next five years. This crisis is affecting manufacturers’ ability to perform and grow operations across the country. Our own survey results show 90 per cent of Canadians support the government taking steps on this important issue.