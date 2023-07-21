Manufacturers Hopeful for B.C. Port Resolution; Federal Government Must Hold Parties Accountable

July 21, 2023. Ottawa, Ontario. Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is hopeful the B.C. ports labour dispute is resolved after a tentative agreement has been reached between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) and the BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA).

The situation is costing Canadian manufacturers an average of $207,000 per day. Manufacturers cannot afford any more disruption to our west coast ports. We urge the federal government to hold the parties accountable to ensure swift ratification of the new deal. If the tentative deal is not successfully concluded by both parties, the federal government should recall Parliament to bring in back-to-work legislation to get our goods moving again.

The original 13-day strike, followed by the unsettled strike situation this week, has severely impacted manufacturing, the Canadian economy, and our global reputation as a reliable place to do business.

CME reiterates its call for reforms that would make critical transportation infrastructure, like ports, essential so that we can create the predictability and stability that all manufacturers need.

“We are closely watching the situation and remain hopeful for a successful resolution,” says Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME. “However, manufacturers and our economy cannot continue to withstand these disruptions that are severely impacting our sector. We need the federal government to seriously consider measures to ensure stability in manufacturing.”