Manufacturers Raise Alarm About Pending BC Port Strike

Ottawa, June 23, 2023 –

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is urging the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU), the BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), and the federal government to come to an immediate resolution and avoid any strike action at British Columbia Ports.

“Manufacturers are some of the largest users of port services. Ports are essential to our industry’s ability to receive inputs and to get their products to market. Disruptions like these threaten our businesses, do damage to Canada’s global reputation as a trusted trade partner, further disrupt fragile supply chains, and cost jobs. That is why the federal government must do all that it can to avoid this strike, and to develop legislative solutions to prevent future disruptions to Canada’s fragile transportation network” said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME.

Just the Port of Vancouver alone is Canada’s largest (roughly the size of the next five largest ports in Canada combined) and one of the top 30 ports worldwide by tonnage of cargo handled, enabling annual trade of more than $275 billion in goods with more than 170 trading economies and generating more than 115,000 supply-chain-related jobs. BC Ports are major supporters of Canada’s trade, which is key to Canada’s economic development by connecting Canada to global trade markets.