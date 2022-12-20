MANUFACTURING BUSINESS LEADERS AND INNOVATORS HONOURED

2023 award recipients to be recognized at CME’s Gala Awards Dinner

WINNIPEG (December 7, 2022) – Three local business leaders and two Manitoba companies will receive this year’s Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) Awards, which recognize individuals and businesses for their outstanding contribution in achieving world-class benchmarks in the manufacturing industry. Awards will be presented during Manitoba’s Manufacturing Week at CME’s annual Gala Dinner, March 23, 2023.

“While we’re starting to see the business environment return to pre-pandemic conditions after a challenging couple of years, these stories of resilience and spirit are more important than ever to inspire our local companies that, yes – we may be facing uncertainty now, but continued growth and success are just around the corner,” said Ron Koslowsky, CME Manitoba Vice President. “CME has been doing everything we can to alleviate stressors for manufacturers. It’s our hope that by highlighting success stories – whether they’re owed to one pivotal moment or hard, consistent work and dedication, we can inspire our community that growth and success is always within arm’s reach.”

The 2023 CME Award Recipients are:

STEVE KROFT (CONVIRON)

Hall of Fame Award – celebrating individuals who have consistently demonstrated visionary leadership and designed or implemented new or revolutionary products, systems or processes

A.D. PLETT (WESTFIELD) – AWARDED POSTHUMOUSLY

Pioneer Award – celebrating individuals who began a manufacturing business in Manitoba and nurtured it into a successful company

ELMER’S MANUFACTURING

Export Award – celebrating a company that demonstrates excellence in expanding its market numerically and geographically

MICRO TOOL & MACHINE LTD. (MTM)

Emerging Award – celebrating companies with significant future potential that are distinguishing their business through growth, impact and innovation

TODD LEROY (LOEWEN WINDOWS)

Safety Leadership Award – celebrating individuals who have demonstrated leadership in safety and health in the manufacturing industry and have created a lasting safety legacy within their organization and industry.

ABOUT CME MANITOBA

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters is Canada’s oldest and largest national trade and industry association. In Manitoba, CME works with manufacturers to help them grow with support and resources in the areas of Leadership & Executive Support, Lean & Productivity, Advanced Manufacturing & Innovation, Trade & Business Development, Workforce Development, Advocacy & Intelligence, Future Workforce, Safety and Networking.