Manufacturing Sector to Have a Strong Voice on Federal Economic Recovery Advisory Committees

CME CONGRATULATES TWO BOARD MEMBERS FOR THEIR APPOINTMENT

OTTAWA (June 8, 2020) — Over the last weeks, the federal government has put in place a number of business advisory committees to help guide decision-makers in the economic recovery post-COVID-19. Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) board members will serve on two of them; the COVID-19 Supply Council and the Industry Strategy Council. “The CME Board is composed of very diverse group of business leaders who share the common goal of strengthening the manufacturing sector in Canada. We are proud our board members will be the voice of the manufacturing on these important platforms,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME.

Mr. Dave McHattie, Chair of the Board was appointed to the COVID-19 Supply Council which will provide advice on building innovative and agile supply chains for goods such as masks, gloves and disinfectants, including production, sourcing, shipping and distribution strategies as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve.

Ms. Rhonda Barnet, Immediate Past Chair, is reappointed to the Industry Strategy Council and will help the government to assess the scope and depth of COVID-19’s impact on industries and to understand specific sectoral pressures.

“On behalf of CME, I want to congratulate Mr. McHattie and Ms. Barnet. With their appointment, the government recognizes the importance of having strong representatives from the manufacturing sector to put the economy back on track.”

Manufacturing is essential to the fight against COVID-19 and the economic recovery. Manufacturers from all sectors including food, aerospace, auto and, consumer goods, have stepped up throughout the crisis. They are continuing to produce the goods Canadians need, keep the economy running, generating nearly 80, 000 new jobs in May and, more than 1 out 5 have re-tooled to produce from PPEs.