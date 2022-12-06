NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE SECOND ANNUAL ONTARIO MADE AWARDS

Toronto, December 6, 2022 – On behalf of its Ontario Made program, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) announced nominees for the second annual Ontario Made Awards today. Nominees for these awards are Ontario manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions in increasing the sale and awareness of Ontario-made products.

From December 6th, 2022, until January 8th, 2023, consumers can make their voice heard and vote for their favourite manufacturer and retailer by visiting this link. As supporting local is always crucially important, every time an individual submits a vote, they are entered to win one of five $200 gift cards to a registered Ontario Made manufacturer of their choice.

“CME’s Ontario Made initiative enables Ontario manufacturers and retailers to showcase and promote Ontario-made products. As a result, they increase local market sales, meet customers’ needs, and help grow the economy which feeds money back into services all of us rely on, such as schools, roads, and health care. We couldn’t be prouder than to recognize the accomplishments of this year’s nominees and celebrate the incredible variety of Ontario-made products that are made and sold by these companies. Your voice matters – we look forward to Ontarians getting involved, celebrating the achievements of their neighbours, and voting for their favourite manufacturer and retailer in each category,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).

Award winners will be announced at Ontario Made’s Virtual Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023. Free to attend – further details about speakers will be announced, as well as Ontario-made prizes to be won by simply attending.

Congratulations and good luck to all the nominees!