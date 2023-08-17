NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE THIRD ANNUAL ONTARIO MADE AWARDS
Toronto, August 17, 2023 – On behalf of its Ontario Made program, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) announced nominees for the third annual Ontario Made Awards today. Nominees for these awards are Ontario manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions in increasing the sale and awareness of Ontario-made products.
From August 17th, 2023, until October 1st, 2023, consumers can make their voice heard and vote for their favourite manufacturer and retailer in each category by visiting ontariomade.awardsplatform.com.
As supporting local is always crucially important, every time an individual submits a vote, they are entered to win one of five $200 gift cards to a registered Ontario Made registered manufacturer of their choice.
“CME’s Ontario Made initiative provides a platform for Ontario manufacturers and retailers to showcase and promote products that are made within the province. By doing so, these businesses not only stimulate local sales, but also cater to the diverse needs of their customers, while contributing to economic growth. The resulting revenue has significant benefits for crucial services such as education, roads, and healthcare that we all depend on. We take profound pride in acknowledging the achievements of this year’s nominees and celebrating the remarkable array of Ontario-made products crafted and sold by these companies. We eagerly await the enthusiastic engagement of Ontarians as they celebrate their neighbours’ accomplishments by casting votes for their favourite manufacturer and retailer in each category,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).
Congratulations and good luck to all the nominees!
AWARD CATEGORIES & NOMINEES
Manufacturer Spotlight Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has taken initiative to spotlight the Ontario Made brand and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
|EcoWool Canada Inc.
|Great Canadian Meat Company
|K-Line Insulators Ltd.
|No.7 Hot Sauce
|Plastic Flux
|Pro-Part Modular
|Shades of Gray Indigenous Pet Treats Co.
|Uncle Bob’s Popcorn
|Grizzl-E United Chargers
|ZoRaw Chocolates
Consumer Awareness Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has integrated the Ontario Made logo into their business to further increase the sale and awareness of locally made products among consumers.
|Beytoot Toum
|CANADAMASQ
|Container Corporation of Canada
|Creation Farms
|Gertie’s Peanut Butter Pies
|Healthy Prickly Concepts Inc.
|Herward Farms
|Monarch Tea Co.
|OBLOOM Hair Products
|Paz Bakery
Retailer Spotlight Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that spotlights Ontario Made and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
|Baden Coffee Company
|Cheesy Cow Company
|Cider Keg Farm Market
|Fruit of the Land
|Global Pet Foods Hespeler
|Halenda’s Meats
|Hilary MacMillan
|International Safety
|Sauve’s Country Market
|The Scented Market
ABOUT ONTARIO MADE
Managed by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), a non-profit business association that represents over 2,500 leading manufacturers from coast to coast to help their businesses grow, Ontario Made is a celebration of Ontario manufacturing that brings awareness to the locally manufactured products made in our backyard. The program is a free branding opportunity to help consumers identify Ontario Made products, celebrate what is Ontario Made, and support the purchase of Ontario Made products. Visit SupportOntarioMade.ca to learn more.
