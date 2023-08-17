NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE THIRD ANNUAL ONTARIO MADE AWARDS

Toronto, August 17, 2023 – On behalf of its Ontario Made program, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) announced nominees for the third annual Ontario Made Awards today. Nominees for these awards are Ontario manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions in increasing the sale and awareness of Ontario-made products.

From August 17th, 2023, until October 1st, 2023, consumers can make their voice heard and vote for their favourite manufacturer and retailer in each category by visiting ontariomade.awardsplatform.com.

As supporting local is always crucially important, every time an individual submits a vote, they are entered to win one of five $200 gift cards to a registered Ontario Made registered manufacturer of their choice.

“CME’s Ontario Made initiative provides a platform for Ontario manufacturers and retailers to showcase and promote products that are made within the province. By doing so, these businesses not only stimulate local sales, but also cater to the diverse needs of their customers, while contributing to economic growth. The resulting revenue has significant benefits for crucial services such as education, roads, and healthcare that we all depend on. We take profound pride in acknowledging the achievements of this year’s nominees and celebrating the remarkable array of Ontario-made products crafted and sold by these companies. We eagerly await the enthusiastic engagement of Ontarians as they celebrate their neighbours’ accomplishments by casting votes for their favourite manufacturer and retailer in each category,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).

Congratulations and good luck to all the nominees!