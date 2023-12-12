Ontario Made Award Winners Shine at CME’s Queen’s Park Reception

Toronto, December 6, 2023 – Last night marked an illustrious celebration as the winners of the third annual Ontario Made Awards were honoured at Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME’s) 24th Annual Queen’s Park Reception. The awards are a celebration of outstanding manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions in increasing the sale and awareness of locally made products.

The winners are:

Consumer Awareness Award – Paz Bakery Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has integrated the Ontario Made logo into their business to further increase the sale and awareness of locally made products among consumers.

Manufacturer Spotlight Award – United Chargers Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has taken initiative to spotlight the Ontario Made brand and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.

Retailer Spotlight Award – Fruit of the Land Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that spotlights Ontario Made and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.



Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the award recipients, praising their dedication to promoting Ontario-made goods. He noted their innovative approach and entrepreneurial zeal as an inspiration to all, expressing anticipation for their continued growth. “Your commitment to crafting and selling Ontario-made products is an inspiration. We eagerly anticipate your ongoing success and pledge our support throughout your journey,” shared Darby.

To further acknowledge and support the manufacturing sector, members of the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition (CMC), a group representing Canada’s manufacturing trade associations, chaired by CME, are meeting with Ministers and MPPs at Queen’s Park today. The aim is to continue fostering a collaborative dialogue between government and industry, exploring ways to jointly drive investment in manufacturing and grow the sector.

“We anticipate very constructive discussions with government officials to underscore the indispensable role of the manufacturing sector. A conducive business environment and supportive policies can position manufacturing as a stable job creator for future generations,” concluded Darby.