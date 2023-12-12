Ontario Made Award Winners Shine at CME’s Queen’s Park Reception
Toronto, December 6, 2023 – Last night marked an illustrious celebration as the winners of the third annual Ontario Made Awards were honoured at Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME’s) 24th Annual Queen’s Park Reception. The awards are a celebration of outstanding manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions in increasing the sale and awareness of locally made products.
The winners are:
- Consumer Awareness Award – Paz Bakery
- Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has integrated the Ontario Made logo into their business to further increase the sale and awareness of locally made products among consumers.
- Manufacturer Spotlight Award – United Chargers
- Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has taken initiative to spotlight the Ontario Made brand and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
- Retailer Spotlight Award – Fruit of the Land
- Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that spotlights Ontario Made and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the award recipients, praising their dedication to promoting Ontario-made goods. He noted their innovative approach and entrepreneurial zeal as an inspiration to all, expressing anticipation for their continued growth. “Your commitment to crafting and selling Ontario-made products is an inspiration. We eagerly anticipate your ongoing success and pledge our support throughout your journey,” shared Darby.
To further acknowledge and support the manufacturing sector, members of the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition (CMC), a group representing Canada’s manufacturing trade associations, chaired by CME, are meeting with Ministers and MPPs at Queen’s Park today. The aim is to continue fostering a collaborative dialogue between government and industry, exploring ways to jointly drive investment in manufacturing and grow the sector.
“We anticipate very constructive discussions with government officials to underscore the indispensable role of the manufacturing sector. A conducive business environment and supportive policies can position manufacturing as a stable job creator for future generations,” concluded Darby.
ABOUT THE WINNERS
Fruit of the Land
Based in: Thornhill, Ontario
Fruit of the Land brings you the best of the land, featuring award winning, local, gourmet foods and custom gift baskets. Co-founded in 2003 by Michael and Stacey Kurtz, Fruit of the Land is where farm meets city. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the company has year-round stores at Promenade Mall, Bayview Village and Vaughan Mills, as well as Holiday pop up shops throughout the GTA. The company continues to innovate, develop, and promote Ontario Made products for the world.
Paz Bakery
Based in: St. Catharines, Ontario
Paz Bakery is a frozen food manufacturing company specializing in wholesome, natural, and gluten-free ready-to-bake products. Their Cheese Dots and Waffles are easy and versatile, inviting people to gather around the table; but they do the work, so customers can focus on the perk: sharing comforting food that makes everyone feel good. Paz Bakery products can be found throughout Southern Ontario in gourmet retail locations and in many Real Canadian Superstores.
United Chargers
Based in: Richmond Hill, Ontario
United Chargers is dedicated to advancing the EV charging market by providing reliable, durable, and affordable units designed, developed, and manufactured in Ontario. Their flagship product, the Grizzl-E Level 2 EV Charger, stands as one of the most affordable and robust EV Chargers for home use. With many more innovative products slated for the future, United Chargers is committed to speeding up the adoption of electrical transportation by providing more practical EV charging solutions for home and commercial use.
ABOUT ONTARIO MADE
Managed by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), a non-profit business association that represents over 2,500 leading manufacturers from coast to coast to help their businesses grow, Ontario Made is a celebration of Ontario manufacturing that brings awareness to the locally manufactured products made in our backyard. The program is a free branding opportunity to help consumers identify Ontario Made products, celebrate what is Ontario Made, and support the purchase of Ontario Made products. Visit SupportOntarioMade.ca to learn more.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Haddas Lederman
Communications Manager, Ontario
Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME)