Ontario Made Manufacturing Day – Strengthening Supply Chains and Celebrating the Sector

Toronto, October 6, 2023 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) proudly marked the third annual Ontario Made Manufacturing Day, during a virtual event today, celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of Ontario’s manufacturing sector.

This event kicked off a month-long celebration across Ontario known as Manufacturing Month. October is a dedicated period that aims to attract more youth to careers in manufacturing, while simultaneously strengthening Ontario’s supply chains.

“In our relentless quest to extend the reach of manufacturers and introduce their products to wider audiences, CME is laser-focused on working with the Ontario government to harness procurement as a tool for economic growth,” shared Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME.

Introduced last year, the province’s Building Ontario Businesses Act (BOBi) has the potential to be a game changer for manufacturing investment as it gives Ontario businesses a leg up in public sector procurement.

“With the Ontario government spending more than $30 billion in goods and services every year, we continue to push for policies that make it much easier for the public sector to purchase goods from verified Ontario manufacturers,” said Darby.

Announcing Ontario Made Award Finalists

A noteworthy highlight of the Manufacturing Day event was announcing the finalists for the Ontario Made Awards. These distinguished finalists are Ontario manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions in increasing the sale and awareness of Ontario-made products.

From August 17th to October 1st, 2023, consumers enthusiastically made their voice heard by voting for their favourite manufacturer and retailer in each category. Over 41,000 votes were cast to determine the nine finalists across three award categories. These finalists are now moving on to the last judging stage of the awards where a panel of industry experts will select the winners in each category.

“In a year marked by the trials of disrupted supply chains, surging inflation, and shortages in labour and skills, 2023 has once again underscored the unwavering resilience of Ontario’s manufacturing sector. With immense pride, we celebrate the dedication of Ontario’s manufacturers and retailers through the Ontario Made program,” added Darby.

Award winners will be crowned at CME’s Queen’s Park Reception on December 5th, 2023.