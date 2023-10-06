Ontario Made Manufacturing Day – Strengthening Supply Chains and Celebrating the Sector
Toronto, October 6, 2023 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) proudly marked the third annual Ontario Made Manufacturing Day, during a virtual event today, celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of Ontario’s manufacturing sector.
This event kicked off a month-long celebration across Ontario known as Manufacturing Month. October is a dedicated period that aims to attract more youth to careers in manufacturing, while simultaneously strengthening Ontario’s supply chains.
“In our relentless quest to extend the reach of manufacturers and introduce their products to wider audiences, CME is laser-focused on working with the Ontario government to harness procurement as a tool for economic growth,” shared Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME.
Introduced last year, the province’s Building Ontario Businesses Act (BOBi) has the potential to be a game changer for manufacturing investment as it gives Ontario businesses a leg up in public sector procurement.
“With the Ontario government spending more than $30 billion in goods and services every year, we continue to push for policies that make it much easier for the public sector to purchase goods from verified Ontario manufacturers,” said Darby.
Announcing Ontario Made Award Finalists
A noteworthy highlight of the Manufacturing Day event was announcing the finalists for the Ontario Made Awards. These distinguished finalists are Ontario manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions in increasing the sale and awareness of Ontario-made products.
From August 17th to October 1st, 2023, consumers enthusiastically made their voice heard by voting for their favourite manufacturer and retailer in each category. Over 41,000 votes were cast to determine the nine finalists across three award categories. These finalists are now moving on to the last judging stage of the awards where a panel of industry experts will select the winners in each category.
“In a year marked by the trials of disrupted supply chains, surging inflation, and shortages in labour and skills, 2023 has once again underscored the unwavering resilience of Ontario’s manufacturing sector. With immense pride, we celebrate the dedication of Ontario’s manufacturers and retailers through the Ontario Made program,” added Darby.
Award winners will be crowned at CME’s Queen’s Park Reception on December 5th, 2023.
AWARD CATEGORIES & NOMINEES
Consumer Awareness Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has integrated the Ontario Made logo into their business to further increase the sale and awareness of locally made products among consumers.
Manufacturer Spotlight Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has taken initiative to spotlight the Ontario Made brand and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
Retailer Spotlight Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that spotlights Ontario Made and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
ABOUT ONTARIO MADE
Managed by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), a non-profit business association that represents over 2,500 leading manufacturers from coast to coast to help their businesses grow, Ontario Made is a celebration of Ontario manufacturing that brings awareness to the locally manufactured products made in our backyard. The program is a free branding opportunity to help consumers identify Ontario Made products, celebrate what is Ontario Made, and support the purchase of Ontario Made products. Visit SupportOntarioMade.ca to learn more.
